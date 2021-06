MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a deadly shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to investigators, a woman was discovered unresponsive in the 3700 block of Orchi Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have not identified the woman and they do not have any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.