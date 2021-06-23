Woman dead, suspects at large after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for the individuals responsible for a shooting in East Memphis that left a woman dead overnight.

“I noticed the lights were in my window. So, I came to the front of the house and looked outside and was wondering what was going on out there,” said one anonymous neighbor.

According to police, those lights were the result of a police response in the 1200 block of Robin Hood Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. On the scene they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died.

Authorities said two suspects were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. They drove away in a gray Dodge Avenger.

Police have not confirmed what led to the shooting, but people living in the neighborhood believe it was possibly an attempted robbery.

The woman we spoke to said she’s not surprised by the shooting and fears for the safety of her children.

“We hear shootings often here. Very often,” she said. “I’m scared because July first is coming. That means anybody can carry a gun, and that’s really scary because some people just don’t make great decisions.”

If you have any information that could help catch these two individuals, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.