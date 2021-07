MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot late Sunday night in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police arrived to the scene near the intersection of Waldorf and Arkansas, where they located a woman sustaining a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The known male suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 19, 2021

