Woman charged after gun pulled at Union Avenue Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after an aggravated assault that began at a Midtown Chick-fil-A drive-through line.

According to police, Ashley Daniels, 31, was pulling into the restaurant at 1980 Union Avenue on June 22, when another driver cut in front of her to get in line. Upset, authorities said Daniels started waving a gun and even pointed it at the other driver’s vehicle. Two children ages six months and three years were inside that vehicle at the time.

Seeing the gun, the victims took off with Daniels right behind them, surveillance video shows.

At some point, a male driving a DHL truck stopped next to the victims, got out and started hitting one of the adults inside. Investigators said they were able to track the vehicle back to Daniels’ boyfriend, who identified the suspect and even gave authorities her contact information.

The boyfriend, Jay Williams, was taken into custody on simple assault charges. However, he has not been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Daniels was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.