Woman carjacked while pumping gas in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman says she was carjacked Saturday afternoon at an East Memphis gas station moments after pulling up to one of the gas pumps.

Courtney Barnes said she stopped at the Exxon at the corner of Poplar and Ridgeway around 12:20 p.m. She had just enough time to pay for her gas and was about to start pumping, when a man crawled into her car from the passenger’s side.

“Before I could even put the nozzle in the gas tank, I noticed the car had sat down low,” said Barnes.

Barnes said she noticed there was another car blocking her vehicle in, driven by a man she believes was an accomplice to the crime.

She said she tried to stop the thief, but he locked the doors and drove off.

“I had ran in front of the car and I’m banging on the windows. I was punching my window, yelling, trying to create a scene,” she said.

Barnes was driving a 2012 blue Nissan Maxima with Tipton County plates. Anyone who sees it can call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.