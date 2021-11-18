MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is behind bars after police said she attempted to steal two cars and tried to run over an employee in the process.

Police said the incident happened at Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mt. Moriah Wednesday morning.

An employee told police that he got a call that a woman was on the car lot attempting to steal a vehicle, police said.

According to the crime report, when he got out of his car to try to scope out the scene, a woman jumped into the passenger side of his vehicle.

Police said the man jumped back into the car and began tugging the keys back and forth with the woman.

The man eventually forced her out of the car and she got into a 2019 Chevy Equinox but couldn’t start it up, police said. She then got into a 2020 Chevy Colorado and tried to flee the scene.

In the process, she tried to run over another man and hit several cars in the process, according to the affidavit.

Both men managed to close the garage to keep the female from exiting the premises until police came.

When officers arrived, they say the woman gave them a fake name and date of birth. Once she arrived at 201 Poplar, her fingerprint identified her as Kelsey Elliot.

Ellitot, 34, was charged with attempted carjacking, impersonation, aggravated assault, theft of property and reckless driving.

Her bond was set at 10,000.