Woman accused of trying to help subdue man during violent robbery, shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police made one arrest in connection with a violent robbery earlier this month.

Police said a man was shot as several suspects tried to take his gun inside a gas station in Fox Meadows on July 16. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his wrist, thigh and abdomen and was taken to the hospital in severely critical condition.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tenister Evans tried to help those suspects subdue the victim before he was shot. Evans then allegedly ran into the parking lot but came back into the store to get several children left behind by the suspects.

A surveillance camera also captured Evans reportedly slapping one of the children once they got outside.

No word if any of the other suspects have been arrested.