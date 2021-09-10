Woman accused of stealing Le Bonheur ambulance from Arkansas hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after Jonesboro, Arkansas, police say she stole an ambulance.

The alleged theft happened just before 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Early Friday morning, an EMT with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis reported someone drove off with their ambulance while the vehicle was stopped at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Acting on information provided by the victims and witnesses, police tracked the ambulance and suspect to Lepanto. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Ashley Jordan Davis, on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or more.

A representative with Le Bonheur says officers returned the ambulance undamaged to the EMTs within a few hours.

The Le Bonheur representative says Le Bonheur’s Pedi-Flite transport service was picking up a child for transport when the ambulance was stolen. The representative says the child and the Le Bonheur team were inside of the hospital during the incident.

A helicopter arrived to pick up the child and the team less than an hour later. They were reportedly flown to Memphis within 20 minutes.

Davis is being held on a temporary bond of $50,000, awaiting her first appearance before a judge.