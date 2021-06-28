Woman accused of shooting the father of her child at Memphis McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after she was caught on camera shooting the father of her child, police said.

According to authorities, first responders discovered Donald Wiley deceased inside an Infiniti in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant located in the 1700 block of Getwell Road on June 26. He had been shot in the head, court records show.

The next day, investigators recovered surveillance video which showed the driver of a white Mercedes pull up next to Wiley’s car. The driver exits the vehicle, approaches Wiley and fires a shot several minutes later, police said.

The driver was identified by police as Dominique Harris, who told officers the victim was the father of her child. Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Harris was charged with murder.