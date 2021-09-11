Woman accused of shooting man during argument over phone call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she reportedly shot man during an argument over a phone call.

Court documents say the shooting happened Friday at a home on Meadowlake Drive South.

The victim told police he and a woman identified as Alexis Kemp got into argument after someone called her from an unknown number. Court documents say Kemp then pointed a gun at the victim, told him to leave, then shot him before he ran out of the apartment.

Kemp was reportedly taken into custody on the scene.

She has been charged with aggravated assault. She’s expected to be in court Monday.

