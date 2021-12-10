CORDOVA, Tenn. — Police officers are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed Quality Inn and Suites hotel on Thursday.

According to police, the woman walked into the hotel lobby on the 8100 block of Varnavas Drive with a gun and demanded money. She fled the scene in a Buick Enclave before officers arrived. The amount of money stolen has not been reported.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH. Police said if an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.