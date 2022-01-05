MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our latest cold front is packing a punch with much colder air moving into the Mid-South over the next several days, including an increased chance for a rain and snow mix starting Thursday morning.

Ice and light sleet is also in Thursday’s forecast, mainly for Northern Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis.

Roadcrews are prepared to use salt trucks to treat the roads before the precipitation begins which is likely to cause slick and icy roadways and bridges.

Official NWS Forecast for our next Winter Event. Major Impacts: Slick/icy roadways and bridges. Potential power outages. pic.twitter.com/Om8WeRcVkf — Jim Jaggers (@JJaggers_WREG3) January 5, 2022

Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees by Thursday night going into Friday.

