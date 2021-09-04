Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on “Today” show, dies at 87

TODAY — Pictured: NBC News’ Willard Scott in April, 1980 — Photo by: NBC/NBC NewsWire

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott spent 65 years at NBC and forecast the weather on the “Today” show for more than three decades. He retired in 2015.

