Will these pumpkin-spiced temperatures last?

Fall is in the air, but is it really?

As Ida moves out, cooler temperatures will drop in giving us a little tease of fall. Skies will clear behind a cold front and humidity levels will bottom out, leading to quite comfortable temperatures under sunny skies for the next couple of days. But…will it last?

September, October, November Temperature Outlook

Well, for the next couple of days, our afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees below average as well as overnight lows. It would be super IF we could hold onto these pleasant readings as we head into an extended Labor Day weekend, yet we are not quite done with summer’s last gasp just yet.

Even though Labor Day marks the end of meteorological summer, by next week, we return to 90 degree temperatures. This is nothing new. Climate scientists have recorded recent heat impacts across the nation as the planet warms. In fact, may locations have been warmer during the month of September than they were in all of August.

While relief is in sight for the News Channel 3 viewing area beginning as soon as tomorrow, the heat remains a health hazard in Louisiana where thousands face triple-digit heat index temperatures without power today and tonight until a slight cool-down this weekend.

As for me, I’ve already purchased a pumpkin to help me get in the autumn-frame-of-mind!