Widow raising four kids, struggling with life’s challenges gets Pass It On surprise

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington woman has been struggling financially after her husband was killed three years ago. She’s raising four kids while also caring for her father.

It’s easy to understand why it’s been a challenge to make ends meet.

Playmaker Letha Fletcher told us more about her friend Heather McNair.

“Her name is Heather. She tragically lost her husband in a hit and run accident three years ago. She immediately went from two incomes down to one raising four teenagers. And she’s just had all kinds of trouble since then,” she said.

She’s also faced challenges recently.

“She had Covid and it put her down and out of work for a month and a half, two months. So that hurt her. Her father has recently had some health issues,” said Fletcher. “She had to give up her home to go stay with him and take care of him. This woman is selfless.”

Though it won’t solve all of her problems, $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors will help. It also lets her know that people care.