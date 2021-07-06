Whitehaven shooting leaves child wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Whitehaven late Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said initially the child was in critical condition but later stated the child was upgraded to non-critical condition.

MPD said officers were called the 4700 block of Haven Court. When they arrived, they located a child with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to LeBonheur.

The prelim investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between an unknown male and a female, according to police. The male fired several shots at the female while she fled, one of which struck the juvenile. No arrests have been made.

The victim is now listed as non-critical.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.