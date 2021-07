MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Whitehaven late Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived on the scene in the 400 block of Shelby Drive. When they arrived, they located two shooting victims, and both were transported to Regional One Hospital.

One person was listed as critical, and the other person was listed in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.