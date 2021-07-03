Whitehaven crash leaves two critically injured, car overturned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after being in a two-vehicle car crash in Whitehaven early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Shelby Drive. Police said two vehicles were involved. One vehicle struck a pole and overturned.

Memphis Police said two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash, and it is still an ongoing investigation.