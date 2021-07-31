Which vehicle type is the most popular in each state?

SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?

Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars State Dominant Vehicle Type SUVs Cars Trucks Minivans Alabama SUVs 39.9% 36.6% 19.5% 2.5% Alaska SUVs 41.1% 25.2% 29.5% 2.2% Arizona Cars 39.1% 42.8% 14.0% 2.7% Arkansas SUVs 41.1% 31.5% 23.5% 2.3% California Cars 35.3% 49.9% 10.3% 2.6% Colorado SUVs 48.6% 30.0% 17.1% 2.2% Connecticut SUVs 46.7% 39.4% 9.4% 2.3% Delaware SUVs 45.5% 38.7% 11.3% 3.0% Florida Cars 39.1% 43.9% 12.1% 3.0% Georgia Cars 39.3% 40.6% 15.6% 2.6% Hawaii Cars 33.0% 45.6% 14.2% 5.2% Idaho SUVs 38.7% 25.7% 31.1% 2.4% Illinois SUVs 45.4% 37.9% 10.8% 3.8% Indiana SUVs 42.6% 35.3% 15.9% 4.3% Iowa SUVs 43.8% 29.3% 20.5% 4.5% Kansas SUVs 42.3% 33.9% 18.3% 3.7% Kentucky SUVs 41.1% 34.0% 19.4% 3.5% Louisiana SUVs 38.1% 36.6% 22.1% 2.0% Maine SUVs 47.1% 25.9% 22.5% 2.4% Maryland Cars 41.9% 43.4% 10.0% 3.2% Massachusetts SUVs 49.7% 35.3% 10.8% 2.2% Michigan SUVs 48.6% 27.4% 18.1% 3.6% Minnesota SUVs 48.1% 28.0% 17.9% 3.9% Mississippi SUVs 37.4% 35.9% 23.0% 2.1% Missouri SUVs 42.5% 34.0% 18.0% 3.6% Montana SUVs 41.3% 19.1% 34.6% 2.2% Nebraska SUVs 43.5% 28.6% 22.2% 3.5% Nevada Cars 38.0% 44.4% 13.3% 2.4% New Hampshire SUVs 47.2% 30.4% 17.3% 2.2% New Jersey SUVs 46.8% 40.5% 7.8% 2.6% New Mexico SUVs 37.2% 36.2% 23.1% 2.1% New York SUVs 49.1% 34.6% 11.4% 2.9% North Carolina SUVs 41.2% 38.2% 15.7% 2.9% North Dakota SUVs 46.1% 20.6% 28.5% 3.2% Ohio SUVs 42.2% 37.1% 14.8% 3.8% Oklahoma SUVs 39.2% 31.9% 24.2% 2.6% Oregon SUVs 39.4% 36.9% 18.3% 3.0% Pennsylvania SUVs 46.9% 34.9% 13.6% 2.8% Rhode Island SUVs 45.8% 35.2% 14.2% 2.2% South Carolina SUVs 41.3% 36.6% 17.6% 2.9% South Dakota SUVs 43.9% 20.7% 30.2% 3.4% Tennessee SUVs 41.4% 35.8% 17.9% 3.1% Texas SUVs 39.9% 37.5% 19.0% 2.1% Utah SUVs 40.6% 35.2% 18.8% 3.9% Vermont SUVs 44.0% 28.3% 24.2% 2.1% Virginia Cars 40.9% 41.5% 12.4% 3.4% Washington SUVs 39.2% 39.0% 17.1% 2.9% West Virginia SUVs 45.4% 27.4% 23.5% 2.4% Wisconsin SUVs 46.9% 28.2% 19.3% 4.0% Wyoming SUVs 39.5% 19.2% 37.2% 1.8%

SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 42 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining eight states.

Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.2 percent.

Massachusetts has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 49.7 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates.

California has the highest share of cars at 49.9 percent.

Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for one-third of the state’s vehicles. The state also has the highest share of minivans, at 5.3 percent.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million used car sales from July 2020 through June 2021. The shares of trucks, suvs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

This article, Which Vehicle Type is Most Popular in Each State?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com