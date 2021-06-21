Where to watch fireworks in the Memphis area this July 4

- Arlington: Saturday, June 26 at 11307 Memphis Arlington Road.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. event starts at 7. Fireworks, fun and music. More here.
- Bartlett: Friday, July 2 at Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center, Highway 70 and Appling Road.
Fireworks begin at 9:10 p.m. Opening ceremony at 6 p.m., Bartlett Community Concert band plays at 6:30, Kevin and Bethany Paige play at 7:45. Classic car show and concession stands. More here.
- Collierville: Saturday, July 3 at HW Cox Park.
Fireworks begin at 9:30, and the town says it will be the largest display in Collierville history. Vendors start at 6:30, entertainment by Party Planet and Tennessee Mass Choir begins at 7. More here.
- Germantown: Sunday, July 4 at Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road.
Live music from the Memphis Wind Symphony and G3 Band, with food trucks, kids activities and fireworks. More here.
- Graceland: Sunday, July 4, All-American Elvis Fireworks Extravaganza at Graceland.
Fireworks begin at sundown, event begins at 7 p.m. with free admission to Elvis Presley’s Memphis. Hosted by DJ Argo of SiriusXM Elvis Radio, who will share unique stories of Elvis and Graceland. Many related events at Graceland on July 3 and 4. For more, check here.
- Memphis: Sunday, July 4 on Mud Island (visible all over downtown Memphis).
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Other activities on Mud Island include a Stax vs. Motown dance party, live music by Nick Black Band and Lucky 7 Brass band. Kayak rentals, other events TBA.
- Memphis: Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 at AutoZone Park.
Fireworks after the Redbirds games all three nights. Redbirds All-You-Can-Eat Specialty Cookout. More here.
- Millington: Thursday, July 1 at at the Millington Sports Complex, 4885 Bill Knight Road.
Fireworks begin at sundown, gates open at 6 p.m. Music by Sherry Oakes. Bring picnic basket. Parking is $5. More here.
- Southaven: Sunday, July 4 at BankPlus Amphitheatre.
Fireworks begin at 9:15, gates open at 4 p.m. Live music by Frankie Hollie and the Noise, food vendors, kids zone and more. More here.
- West Memphis: Friday, June 25 at Tilden Rodgers Park.
Food trucks, fireworks, live music and Eastern Arkansas’ largest fireworks show beginning at 5 p.m. More here.