Where to find shelters, sandbag locations in Mississippi ahead of Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Ida, shelters across Mississippi will be open. Below is a list of open shelters provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

Greene County:

McLain Attendance Center- 300 Shows St., McLain – Standby

State Line Community Center- 132 K Town Rd., State Line – Standby

Leakesville Jr. High School- 620 Main St., Leakesville – Standby

George County:

Agricola Safe Room-3161 Cooks Corner Rd., Lucedale – Standby

Bendale Safe Room- 5207 Highway 26 W Lucedale – Standby

Hancock County:

Kiln Safe Room-18320 Hwy 43 Kiln – OPEN

Necaise Safe Room- 30360 Hwy 603 – Standby

Harrison County:

West Harrison High School Safe Room-10399 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – Opens 6 PM Saturday

D’Iberville High School Safe Room-15625 Lamey Bridge Rd., Biloxi – Opens 6 PM Saturday

Saucier-Lizana Rd Safe Room-23771 Saucier Lizana Rd., Saucier – Opens 3 PM Saturday

Lobouy Road Safe Room- 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian – Opens 3 PM Saturday

County Farm Road Safe Room- 15038 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – Opens 3 PM Saturday *Pet Accommodations for County Farm Road Safe Room – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.

Harrison Central High School – 15600 School Rd., Gulfport – Opens 6 PM Saturday *Pet Accommodations for Harrison Central High School Shelter – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.

Orange Grove Community Center- 14416 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport – Standby

Jackson County:

East Jackson County Safe Room-18413 Highway 613 Moss Point – Standby

St. Martin Community Center-13000 Walker Rd. Ocean Springs – Standby

Jones County:

Jones County Safe Room- 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel – Standby

Marion County:

First Methodist- 411 Church St. Columbia – Standby

Pearl River County:

Poplarville Safe Room-124 Rodeo St. Poplarville County – Opens 6 PM Saturday

Pike County:

Pike County Safe Room- 2017 Quinlivan Rd., Magnolia – Standby

Stone County:

Stone Elementary School-1652 E Central Avenue, Wiggins – Standby

State Medical Needs Shelter – 1640 Coy Avenue, Wiggins – OPEN

Washington County:

Washington County Convention Center- 1040 S Raceway Rd., Greenville – Standby

*Masks must be worn at all shelters. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

SELF-SERVE SANDBAG LOCATIONS:

Harrison County:

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center – 16395 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

Henry Beck Park – 671 Division Street, Biloxi

Todd Migues Park – 425 Parker Street, Biloxi

Cavalier Park – 2059 Lawrence Street, Biloxi

AJ Holloway Sports Complex – 765 Wells Drive, Biloxi

Fire Station #8 – 8479 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

Fire Station #9 – 93700 Oaklawn Road, Biloxi

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center – 10085 Doris Deno Avenue, D’Iberville

HWY 90 & Courthouse Road (south of HWY 90), Gulfport

Harrison County Road Department – 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport

District 2 Lyman Work Center – 15001 County Farm Road, Gulfport

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center – 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

Fire Station #2 – 1200 42nd Avenue, Gulfport

Intersection of Hewes Avenue & Glover Street, Gulfport

District 3 Long Beach Work Center – 605 North Seal Avenue, Long Beach

Long Beach Harbor

Hancock County:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Kiln

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street, Bay St Louis

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead

Hinds County:

4225 Michael Avalon Street Building A, Jackson – Open 8 AM – 7 PM

Yazoo County:

District 3 Volunteer Fire Department – 171 Old Benton Road, Yazoo City

*Bags and sand will be available at all locations. Please bring your own shovel.

