Where to find shelters, sandbag locations in Mississippi ahead of Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Ida, shelters across Mississippi will be open. Below is a list of open shelters provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:
Greene County:
- McLain Attendance Center- 300 Shows St., McLain – Standby
- State Line Community Center- 132 K Town Rd., State Line – Standby
- Leakesville Jr. High School- 620 Main St., Leakesville – Standby
George County:
- Agricola Safe Room-3161 Cooks Corner Rd., Lucedale – Standby
- Bendale Safe Room- 5207 Highway 26 W Lucedale – Standby
Hancock County:
- Kiln Safe Room-18320 Hwy 43 Kiln – OPEN
- Necaise Safe Room- 30360 Hwy 603 – Standby
Harrison County:
- West Harrison High School Safe Room-10399 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – Opens 6 PM Saturday
- D’Iberville High School Safe Room-15625 Lamey Bridge Rd., Biloxi – Opens 6 PM Saturday
- Saucier-Lizana Rd Safe Room-23771 Saucier Lizana Rd., Saucier – Opens 3 PM Saturday
- Lobouy Road Safe Room- 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian – Opens 3 PM Saturday
- County Farm Road Safe Room- 15038 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – Opens 3 PM Saturday
- *Pet Accommodations for County Farm Road Safe Room – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.
- Harrison Central High School – 15600 School Rd., Gulfport – Opens 6 PM Saturday
- *Pet Accommodations for Harrison Central High School Shelter – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.
- Orange Grove Community Center- 14416 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport – Standby
Jackson County:
- East Jackson County Safe Room-18413 Highway 613 Moss Point – Standby
- St. Martin Community Center-13000 Walker Rd. Ocean Springs – Standby
Jones County:
- Jones County Safe Room- 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel – Standby
Marion County:
- First Methodist- 411 Church St. Columbia – Standby
Pearl River County:
- Poplarville Safe Room-124 Rodeo St. Poplarville County – Opens 6 PM Saturday
Pike County:
- Pike County Safe Room- 2017 Quinlivan Rd., Magnolia – Standby
Stone County:
- Stone Elementary School-1652 E Central Avenue, Wiggins – Standby
- State Medical Needs Shelter – 1640 Coy Avenue, Wiggins – OPEN
Washington County:
- Washington County Convention Center- 1040 S Raceway Rd., Greenville – Standby
*Masks must be worn at all shelters. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
SELF-SERVE SANDBAG LOCATIONS:
Harrison County:
- District 5 Woolmarket Work Center – 16395 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
- Henry Beck Park – 671 Division Street, Biloxi
- Todd Migues Park – 425 Parker Street, Biloxi
- Cavalier Park – 2059 Lawrence Street, Biloxi
- AJ Holloway Sports Complex – 765 Wells Drive, Biloxi
- Fire Station #8 – 8479 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
- Fire Station #9 – 93700 Oaklawn Road, Biloxi
- District 1 D’Iberville Work Center – 10085 Doris Deno Avenue, D’Iberville
- HWY 90 & Courthouse Road (south of HWY 90), Gulfport
- Harrison County Road Department – 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport
- District 2 Lyman Work Center – 15001 County Farm Road, Gulfport
- District 4 Orange Grove Work Center – 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport
- Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
- Fire Station #2 – 1200 42nd Avenue, Gulfport
- Intersection of Hewes Avenue & Glover Street, Gulfport
- District 3 Long Beach Work Center – 605 North Seal Avenue, Long Beach
- Long Beach Harbor
Hancock County:
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Kiln
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street, Bay St Louis
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
Hinds County:
- 4225 Michael Avalon Street Building A, Jackson – Open 8 AM – 7 PM
Yazoo County:
- District 3 Volunteer Fire Department – 171 Old Benton Road, Yazoo City
*Bags and sand will be available at all locations. Please bring your own shovel.
Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.