Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

1 / 50Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Iowa City in 2014-2018: 199

– Migration from Iowa City to Memphis: 54 (#39 most common destination from Iowa City)

– Net migration: 145 to Iowa City

2 / 50M Floyd // Flickr

#49. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 204

– Migration from Birmingham to Memphis: 300 (#21 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 96 to Memphis

3 / 50Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dayton, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2014-2018: 205

– Migration from Dayton to Memphis: 4 (#187 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 201 to Dayton

4 / 50Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#47. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 211

– Migration from Hot Springs to Memphis: 177 (#6 most common destination from Hot Springs)

– Net migration: 34 to Hot Springs

5 / 50Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#46. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 219

– Migration from Fort Smith to Memphis: 210 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)

– Net migration: 9 to Fort Smith

6 / 50Ken Lund // Flickr

#45. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 227

– Migration from Charleston to Memphis: 7 (#189 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 220 to Charleston

7 / 50JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 229

– Migration from Omaha to Memphis: 32 (#119 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 197 to Omaha

8 / 50spablab // Flickr

#43. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2014-2018: 235

– Migration from Providence to Memphis: 64 (#90 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 171 to Providence

9 / 50Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Daphne in 2014-2018: 236

– Migration from Daphne to Memphis: 35 (#41 most common destination from Daphne)

– Net migration: 201 to Daphne

10 / 50FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from Lexington to Memphis: 9 (#139 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 231 to Lexington

11 / 50Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from Baltimore to Memphis: 77 (#143 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 163 to Baltimore

12 / 50Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from Pensacola to Memphis: 109 (#68 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 131 to Pensacola

13 / 50Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#38. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2014-2018: 246

– Migration from Augusta to Memphis: 152 (#36 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 94 to Augusta

14 / 50Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 269

– Migration from Clarksville to Memphis: 213 (#29 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 56 to Clarksville

15 / 50Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 270

– Migration from Miami to Memphis: 703 (#44 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 433 to Memphis

16 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 273

– Migration from Philadelphia to Memphis: 168 (#123 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 105 to Philadelphia

17 / 50Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#34. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 280

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Memphis: 74 (#24 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Net migration: 206 to Tuscaloosa

18 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#33. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 292

– Migration from San Diego to Memphis: 639 (#47 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 347 to Memphis

19 / 50Pixabay

#32. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 305

– Migration from San Antonio to Memphis: 266 (#64 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 39 to San Antonio

20 / 50tweber1// Wikimedia

#31. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 320

– Migration from Winston to Memphis: 0

– Net migration: 320 to Winston

21 / 50Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 320

– Migration from Johnson City to Memphis: 147 (#9 most common destination from Johnson City)

– Net migration: 173 to Johnson City

22 / 50Pixabay

#29. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 321

– Migration from Austin to Memphis: 226 (#64 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 95 to Austin

23 / 50Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 327

– Migration from Minneapolis to Memphis: 159 (#85 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 168 to Minneapolis

24 / 50Public Domain

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 330

– Migration from Seattle to Memphis: 118 (#141 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 212 to Seattle

25 / 50Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#26. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 341

– Migration from Fayetteville to Memphis: 211 (#15 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 130 to Fayetteville

26 / 50Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#25. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2014-2018: 345

– Migration from Jackson to Memphis: 642 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 297 to Memphis

27 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 352

– Migration from Denver to Memphis: 53 (#193 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 299 to Denver

28 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 359

– Migration from Phoenix to Memphis: 285 (#76 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 74 to Phoenix

29 / 50PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#22. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 370

– Migration from Detroit to Memphis: 82 (#134 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 288 to Detroit

30 / 50AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#21. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 380

– Migration from Jacksonville to Memphis: 84 (#111 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 296 to Jacksonville

31 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 392

– Migration from Orlando to Memphis: 91 (#122 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 301 to Orlando

32 / 50Pedro Szekely // flickr

#19. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 414

– Migration from New Orleans to Memphis: 482 (#17 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 68 to Memphis

33 / 50Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 428

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Memphis: 370 (#49 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 58 to Virginia Beach

34 / 50Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#17. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 431

– Migration from Hattiesburg to Memphis: 81 (#20 most common destination from Hattiesburg)

– Net migration: 350 to Hattiesburg

35 / 50Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 465

– Migration from Jonesboro to Memphis: 536 (#2 most common destination from Jonesboro)

– Net migration: 71 to Memphis

36 / 50Woodlot// Wikimedia

#15. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2014-2018: 475

– Migration from Gulfport to Memphis: 137 (#27 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 338 to Gulfport

37 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 508

– Migration from Los Angeles to Memphis: 715 (#71 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 207 to Memphis

38 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 524

– Migration from New York to Memphis: 391 (#137 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 133 to New York

39 / 50Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 559

– Migration from Chattanooga to Memphis: 675 (#5 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 116 to Memphis

40 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 583

– Migration from Washington to Memphis: 338 (#119 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 245 to Washington

41 / 50Canva

#10. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 608

– Migration from Cincinnati to Memphis: 123 (#88 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 485 to Cincinnati

42 / 50Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 633

– Migration from Chicago to Memphis: 1,210 (#53 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 577 to Memphis

43 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 777

– Migration from St. Louis to Memphis: 611 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 166 to St. Louis

44 / 50Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#7. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 849

– Migration from Little Rock to Memphis: 1,153 (#4 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 304 to Memphis

45 / 50Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2014-2018: 941

– Migration from Jackson to Memphis: 742 (#4 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 199 to Jackson

46 / 50skeeze // Pixabay

#5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 969

– Migration from Houston to Memphis: 358 (#78 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 611 to Houston

47 / 50David Wilson // Flickr

#4. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 1,003

– Migration from Knoxville to Memphis: 1,016 (#5 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 13 to Memphis

48 / 50Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,526

– Migration from Atlanta to Memphis: 853 (#53 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 673 to Atlanta

49 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,543

– Migration from Dallas to Memphis: 665 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 878 to Dallas

50 / 50f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 3,724

– Migration from Nashville to Memphis: 3,496 (#2 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 228 to Nashville

WRITTEN BY:Rob PowellJune 14, 2021

– Net migration: 74 to Phoenix

