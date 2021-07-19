When to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway which means you have a chance to see the “best meteor shower of the year” from the comfort of your own home.

The shower lasts through August 24 and peaks around August 11-13. The shower provides 50-100 meteors an hour for skywatchers to see, according to NASA.

What is the Perseid Meteor Shower?

The event comes from the Earth travels through the dust and debris from comet 109P/Swift-Turtle. That dust and debris burning up in Earth’s atmosphere create the meteor shower. Those particles become the streaks of light visible in the sky when they collide with the atmosphere.

Perseids are also known for their fireballs.

Best times to see the meteor shower in Tennessee

While the shower is visible as early as 10 p.m. in some places, the nightly peak hits around 2 a.m. through sunrise. You’ll also need clear skies to see the show.

If you’re able to snap any photos of the meteors, send them to PIX@wkrn.com or submit them below.