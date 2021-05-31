“What’s the world coming to”: Neighbors stunned 13-year-old was shot by 12-year-old over video game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One day after a 13-year-old was shot in an apartment complex in Parkway Village, neighbors were stunned to find out a 12-year-old was accused of shooting the teen.

Residents at the Shadowbrook Townhomes were also alarmed to hear it may have been over a video game.

“Man, What is the world coming to?” said Neal Davis. “That’s what time it is. What’s the world coming to.

Neal Davis lives next door to the apartment on Eagle River Road, where the 13-year-old was shot Sunday.

Police said the young victim told investigators the 12-year-old was angry over a video game and picked up a gun he found in the home and shot him.

“I was sad to hear about what happened. For real, because I always see the little dude. He’s always walking up and down the street,” said Davis.

Davis said he heard glass break at the Townhouse next to his and saw someone taken away in an ambulance but had no idea it was a 13-year-old. The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“I think it’s terrible. I don’t know what this world is coming to. It’s not safe anywhere,” said another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Police said an 18-year-old at the home told them it was a drive-by shooting, but evidence on the scene did not match his story.

Police said Keshun Tuggle later admitted the gun belonged to him and told them he had staged the scene and gotten rid of the gun.

“I didn’t think it was a drive-by shooting because there was no car,” Davis said. ” If it were a drive-by shooting, they would have shot us standing there.”

Tuggle has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering, and fabricating evidence.

Police have not said what will happen to the 12-year-old or how the 13-year-old is doing.