Whataburger to open 5 restaurants around Memphis area, hire 930 employees within two years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular burger chain Whataburger announced they will be opening five restaurants across the Mid-South in the next two years and hiring of hundreds of employees.

The restaurants will be located at

Goodman and Getwell in Southaven

Goodman and Airways in Southaven

Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis

Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova

West Poplar Avenue and Market Boulevard in Colllierville.

All of the restaurants are scheduled to open in 2022 except the Collierville location which will officially open in early 2023.

The company will be hiring 530 employees by the end of this year to staff the locations. Another 400 people will be hired by the end of 2022.

