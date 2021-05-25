Whataburger confirms Tennessee location in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The popular fast-food chain Whataburger will be opening a location in Tennessee in the Mid-South.

The company confirmed the news in a statement to WREG Tuesday, writing:

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news to share. We will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Cordova, Tennessee. We’re still finalizing all the details, but will be sure to share updates as they’re available.” – Whataburger Corporate Communications

The announcement comes just weeks after the Texas chain announced it would be demolishing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Road just east of Airways in Southaven to build a new location there.

The Texas-based burger chain first opened in 1950 and previously had locations in the Memphis area.

According to the company’s website, the closest locations are in Ridgeland and Vicksburg, Mississippi.