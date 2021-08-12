West Memphis requiring masks in city-owned property

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The city of West Memphis on Thursday announced a mask mandate for all city-owned buildings and property.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enact this emergency declaration requiring the use of masks on City-owned property,” said Mayor Marco McClendon. “We have seen the devastating effects COVID has had on our community, and we cannot afford to go through it again.”

In addition, the city is strongly recommending masks in public, in businesses, in churches, and large gatherings for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. The city urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Across the river in Shelby County, masks already are required in government buildings and schools, and recommended in all indoor public spaces.