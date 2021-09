WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police said they arrested a driver of a stolen vehicle, and believe he may be involved in other vehicle thefts.

Orlando Dowell was arrested Tuesday, police said.

“Dowell had in his possession items which lead officers to believe he has been involved in other vehicle thefts in the area,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.