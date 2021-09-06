West Memphis plans Music and Blues Depot

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — More big plans are in the works for West Memphis, where the mayor announced plans to restore the Broadway area.

Mayor Marco McLendon says the West Memphis Music and Blues Depot is in the works. There will be live music, nightly movies and food trucks.

The mayor hopes people will learn about the city’s role in music and the birth of rock and roll.

There will be digital boards about KWAM radio station and other historic places like Plantation Inn. It will also look at the city’s gospel heritage.

The city is working on turning eyesores into destinations and tearing down old and abandoned buildings along Broadway.