West Memphis mayor announces new police chief

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has announced the appointment of Michael Pope as the city’s new police chief.

Pope has spent more than 30 years with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, holding positions within the Special Victims and Domestic Violence Units, the Street Crime Unit, Gang Task Force, General Investigation Bureau, Levy Squad, and Jail Division.

“Chief Pope has a proven track record of protecting citizens and increasing public safety by serving as a committed officer with a high level of integrity and positive influence in the community,” said McClendon. “I am confident his leadership will be a valuable asset at the West Memphis Police Department.”

Pope has also received certification in field training, crime scene management and crisis intervention. He also holds a Master’s in Criminal Justice from Northwestern University.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of West Memphis and leading with integrity and intentionality; working together to enhance the mission of the department and deliver unbiased and compassionate service to improve the quality of life in our community,” said Pope.

The news of Pope’s selection comes just hours after Police Chief Eddie West announced his retirement effective July 31. West served the community of West Memphis for almost 40 years. He will remain with the department to assure a smooth transition.