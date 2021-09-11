‘We must never forget’: Memphis Fire Department reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We must never forget!” That was one of many messages echoed during a ceremony in Memphis Saturday, 20 years after the 9/11 attacks.

Saturday was a day of remembrance as the city stopped to observe both the terror and heroism from September 11th, 2001.

“For all of us, know that much is required, much more will be to asked,” said City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen said. “Never forget what you’ve been given that allowed you to be here today.”

WREG met 22-year Memphis fire service veteran Marian Matthews-Nance at the ceremony held outside the Fire Museum Saturday morning. She, along with others in attendance, were touched by this moment of reflection.

“When I think about God’s grace and His mercy, you know we have so much to be thankful and grateful for,” Nance said.

She say she has gratitude for the many first responders, including the 343 New York firefighters, who lost their lives on 9/11 after answering the call to help.

It’s a reminder that will forever be etched in the hearts of those like Nance and the other men and women who stood shoulder-to-shoulder Saturday.

“They stand on the shoulders of many who sacrificed and who gave so much,” Nance said.

Per a presidential proclamation, flags across the nation are being flown at half-staff. As part of Saturday’s ceremony, there was a wreath-laying honoring those killed on 9/11.