‘We are sick of gun violence’: MPD Chief CJ Davis reacts after separate deadly shootings involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of the Memphis Police Department is pleading for change after two children were killed in separate shootings.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot to death at a home along Timothy Drive in Whitehaven just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to a police report, the child’s father, identified as William Oliver, claims he was shooting at who he thought was an intruder.

Oliver has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of his daughter.

The shooting has MPD Chief CJ Davis reiterating how pulling the trigger can lead to tragedy.

“We are tired of gun violence, not just here in Memphis, but around the country,” Davis said. “We are sick of gun violence.”

Friday evening, a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed along Boxtown Road. Detectives say it appears another child found a gun and fired the deadly shot.

A source close to the investigation says the little girl, who was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur, was accidentally shot by a sibling. The source goes on to say it’s likely an adult, possibly the owner of the gun, will be charged with leaving the weapon unsecured.

So far, charges have not been filed. However, police are still investigating exactly how another child was able to get access to the gun.

Davis says the violence has a ripple effect, impacting families and the community.

“What that does to our community is devastating. We should all be tired of it,” Davis said.

Eighteen children have died violently this year alone, nearly two per month. The majority of the deaths have been classified as murder.