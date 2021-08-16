‘We are not going anywhere’: Frayser couple’s home hit by bullets for the third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Frayser couple says they are thankful no one was hurt when someone fired a bullet into their home early Monday morning.

Sylvester and Dorothy Gillard said at around 2:30 a.m., they heard gunfire close to their home on Roosevelt Avenue but didn’t see anyone outside.

Damage to blinds when a bullet came through this window

When they got up a few hours later, the couple said that they realized someone had been shooting at their house and that one of the bullets had come through a window and hit their china cabinet.

“He said, ‘Honey, what is this on the blinds?'” said Dorothy Gillard. “I said maybe one of the kids did that, and as soon as he turned around, he saw the bullet hole was up on the china cabinet. A bullet went through the picture, and we said, ‘Oh, another attack of the devil.'”

Police said when they got to the home, they discovered the house had been hit at least six times, but the homeowner told them one of the gunshot holes was old.

Sylvester Gillard said it was the third time their house has been shot up.

“The first time police took the bullet out and told me they needed to analyze it to see find out where it came from, but I never heard back,” Sylvester said.

The couple said they have been threatened before by someone in their neighborhood but have no idea why they are being targeted. They said they have no plans to move, and people need to put down the guns.

Bullet hole in the window

“We are here to stay,” said Dorothy. “We could go anywhere, but there is where God put us, and God he does provide we are going to stay right here. We are not running.”

They said their grandson was all sleeping inside their house when someone fired at their home this morning and could have been hurt. They want the person who did it to know they are messing with the wrong house.

“You don’t scare me. I have no fear because I love God,” Sylvester said.

If you know anything about what happened or who is responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.