Waverly officials release partial list of missing people after severe flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waverly officials are asking for help in locating people missing after Saturday’s severe flooding in Middle Tennessee.
They ask if you have physically seen or talked to any of the people listed below that you contact (931) 582-6950 or go to McEwen High School and report to the gymnasium. They are open until 5 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.
- Amber Newman
- Barbara Smith
- Cameron Guy
- Cody Warren
- Dustin Waggoner
- Elizabeth Garner
- Haley Gurber
- James Betty
- Jason Miller
- Jerry Ragsdale
- Jim Garner
- Joanne Cox
- Joey Prasnikar
- Justice Hughey
- Kellon Borrow-Vaughn
- Laura Hurt
- Layton Hurt
- Lilly Bryant
- Linda Bryant
- Loni Simms
- Melissa Skeen
- Nathaniel Winsett
- Paula Ayers
- Ray Pruiett
- Richard Finney
- Robert Mitchell
- Rocky Hodges
- Sam Glover
- Samual Chambers
- Sara Baker
- Sheila Glover
- Sue Turner
- Susan Shaw
- Tracy Kilburn
- Tricia Vitellero
- Troy Beasley
- Ruben & Claudia Córdoba and 2 children
- Linda Almond
- Bob Bullion
- Gabriel Sultz
Officials state these are the spellings they were given so they may not be 100% accurate. If you know someone that is not on this list call and report to the same location.
When you report Waverly officials need your name, address, phone number, and the current location of the missing.
They have several reported by first names only along with several missing children. If you previously reported someone missing who has now been located, they ask you to call officials to let them know the missing are safe.