COVID-related hospitalizations hit record-breaking levels in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County broke records for COVID-19 hospitalizations twice in the past week, the director of the health department said.

As of Wednesday, there were 701 people hospitalized, said Dr. Michelle Taylor with the Shelby County Health Department.

More than 99% percent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

According to Taylor:

8,517 active cases, 122,041 total cases

7 day average of 744 cases

21% positive test rate

2,767 active pediatric cases, 32.5% of cases. 21 children in acute care right now.

See graph below for hospitalization data for the county.

According to city CAO Doug McGowen:

Less than 1% of the roughly 1,800 people who have died of COVID in the county were vaccinated.

49% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and 37% have both doses.

The county is preparing for booster shots beginning the middle of next month.

County campaign has knocked on 20,000 doors, called 60,000 households. Door-to-door campaign will end this month

If you need testing or vaccines, go to covid19.memphistn.gov for a list of locations.

Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland pleaded with the public to get vaccinated, as data showed cases increasing. Shots are free at the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds.

The numbers keep increasing.



99 deaths in August to date.



Please get vaccinated at the Pipkin building today.



▪️Free

▪️No appointment needed

▪️Open until 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6NAFnBc5sn — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 25, 2021