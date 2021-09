Above is a live feed of the Mayor of Collierville addressing the public after Thursday’s deadly shooting. Officials are set to speak at 10 a.m. Friday.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot in the Kroger store at Poplar and Byhalia, and one person killed. The suspected shooter also is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said.

A family member and a Collierville alderman has identified one of the victims as Olivia King.