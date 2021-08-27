Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Ally Kostial killing

Brandon Theesfeld, left, is led from the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 by Maj. Alan Wilburn, after being arraigned in connection with the death of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. — Brandon Theesfeld, the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial in 2019, pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Friday.

Theesfeld was led into court Friday handcuffed in a bright orange jumpsuit and escorted by four officers.

Kostial, 21, was found dead near Sardis Lake in Mississippi in July 2019. Authorities say she died from multiple gunshot wounds.
 
The murder case captivated people from St. Louis, where Kostial from, to Lafayette County, Mississippi, where she studied business. After seemingly no movement in court because of COVID, now there’s a guilty plea Friday, from her former classmate Theesfeld.

After the judge ruled that he was competent to stand trial, the prosecution gave its account of events. The judge said that there was “sufficient factual basis” for this case.

As a result, Theesfeld will be sentenced to life in prison. He had previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

