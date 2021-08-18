Suspect in Laylah Washington murder case back in custody after release from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The murder suspect accidentally released from custody has been captured by authorities, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to Laylah Washington’s family, Tylan McCray appeared in court for a bond hearing on August 17, at which time the judge set his bond for $15 million. However, the figure was incorrectly put into the system as $15,000, and McCray was able to post that amount.

A warrant was issued on August 18 after the mistake came to light. He turned himself in on Wednesday.

McCray was in jail on first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a firearm charges in the death of two-year-old Laylah Washington. Police have said she was riding in a car with her mother, who had been in an argument with four men in a black four-door sedan.

Police said one of the passengers opened fire, and Laylah was hit in the head. She died two days later.

McCray’s cousin, 20-year-old Brandon McCray, was charged as an accessory in the case. Authorities said he was driving the sedan.