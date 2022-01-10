MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video circulating on social media over the weekend showed officers detaining two men who allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed into a police car.

Court documents state that officers located driver Tobias Trent and passenger Eric Harris in a stolen 2010 Honda Civic around 4 p.m. at Showcase and Perkins on Jan. 7.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but Trent crashed into the officer’s vehicle and fled the scene west bound towards Lamar, officials say.

Trent was continuing down Lamar when officers say they observed a gun thrown from the vehicle, striking one of their windshields.

Police continued the pursuit down Lamar. The chase came to an end after traffic held up the suspects near Tuggle Road.

Still trying to flee, police say Trent reversed in opposing traffic, striking an officer’s vehicle for a second time.

Officers exited their vehicle and attempted to detain the suspects, but the driver was still attempting to drive away.

Police were able to open the car doors after they broke the windows of the vehicle. Both suspects continued to resist arrests.

This is when the viral video began, showing officers using batons before detaining them. Both suspects were taken into custody.

Police later observed possible stolen merchandise and tools inside of the vehicle after it was towed.

Properties included:

SCCY cpx2 9mm handgun

Hornady Critical Defense Ammo

Crimson Trace weapon laser light

Spartan weapon laser light

DeWalt drill

DeWalt circular Saw,

Dewalt impact drill

Kobalt impact wrench

Sony earbuds(2)

Sony headphones(2)

Bose earbuds(2)

Bose headphones(2)

Nest temperature sensor

Propane torch





Source: Memphis Police Department

Trent was found to be a convicted felon for Aggravated Assault from 2019. He also showed to have a revoked driver’s license.

Harris was also found to be a convicted felon from a crime committed in Texas.

Both suspects were charged with convicted felon of a handgun and evading arrest.

Trent was additionally charged with multiple crimes including three counts of aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and theft of property.