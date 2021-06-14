Violent Weekend: Shootings leave four people dead, four others injured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least eight people were shot over the weekend, including four who died from their injuries.

The latest shooting happened around midnight at the Pendleton Place Apartments in Orange Mound. In that case, one person was rushed to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

Several hours earlier, two people were shot near Mt. Olive and Sydney in North Memphis and another shooting happened along Semmes in the Cherokee neighborhood.

Sunday morning, Memphis police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Overton Crossing & Millington Rd. The victim in that case died from his injuries.

A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Nutbush and two others were found shot to death in Frayser Friday evening.

If you know anything about these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.