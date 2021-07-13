Video: Well disguised robber takes cash, armload of lottery tickets from East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need help identifying a robber covered from head to toe when he held up a gas station in East Memphis at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Surveillance video from the Marathon just off Humphreys Boulevard shows a man get out of a black SUV wearing a white face mask, white gloves, black hoodie, black shorts over gray pants and enter the store with a black semi-automatic handgun and bag.

Police said once inside, he pointed his gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register and all the lottery tickets.

You can see the suspect exit the store with an armload of tickets and get into the vehicle he left parked outside with the driver’s side door open.

Over the past several months, Memphis police have investigated a number gas station robberies where the thieves have snatched lottery tickets.

Thieves steal cases of lottery tickets and try to cash them in at another store

They have not said how much money this robber got from the Marathon.

Investigators said the male, who had a heavy build, drove a black Pontiac Sedan with a sunroof.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information that can help investigators you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.