VIDEO: Shots fired at truck driver on I-55 in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are searching for a driver who parked on Interstate 55 and fired shots at a passing tractor trailer.

The entire incident was captured on video and released to the media in the hopes it will lead to the man’s arrest.

On July 2, a truck driver was traveling along I-55 near the Memphis bridge when he passed a Chevrolet Mailbu that was parked on the interstate. As he was passing, the suspect leaned out of his vehicle and fired three or four shots at the truck before speeding away.

Courtesy of Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office

The truck driver was not hurt, but the incident damaged the vehicle, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting was reported when the driver reached Tennessee, but Arkansas authorities say they just learned of the crime after the trucking company downloaded the video.

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading the suspect’s arrest. If you know anything that could help police locate him, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.