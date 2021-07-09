Video: Forrest City vandal damages numerous businesses, church in one night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Forrest City, Arkansas, are looking for a serial vandal who broke the glass out of windows and doors at 10 businesses and one church early Wednesday morning.

The suspect was captured on camera at several of the businesses, picking up rocks and throwing them toward the buildings.

Forrest City Vandal

Most of the businesses damaged were on North Washington Street and included Armor Bank, Polaris, Wendy’s, Burger King, Dollar General and the Civic Center.

The vandal also broke out windows at the First National Bank and a law office on North Izard and the Graham Memorial Church on Dillard.

Police discovered the glass had also been broken out of the doors at Forrest City Junior High on North Division and the Forrest City Abstract Company on Front.

Police believe the same person used a rock to damage a drive-through sign at a McDonald’s.

If you recognize the vandal, call Forrest City Police Department at (870) 633-3434 or Forrest City Crime Stoppers at (870) 261-1499.