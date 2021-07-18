Vehicle submerged in Colorado pool inspires perfect response from local police

Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse. (Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – No one was hurt after a vehicle ended up in a pool in Colorado on Thursday afternoon.

Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦‍♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle — an Infiniti — in reverse. The driver and the adult passenger got out safely. The teen driver has been cited for careless driving.

Police thanked fire crews for helping with the follow-up work, as well as a local towing company that assisted officers in getting the car out of the water.

Just FYI, the best line for this is “Check out our new Infiniti Pool”. Everyone else is battling for second place. pic.twitter.com/Kn4yd4Tft5 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

The incident, while serious, also inspired a few “carpool” jokes on Twitter. But the Lakewood Police offered up their own knee-slapper, which they deemed to be the best possible one-liner.

“Just FYI, the best line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool.’ Everyone else is battling for second place.”