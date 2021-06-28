Vehicle stolen with small dogs inside set on fire in Tunica

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog groomer’s vehicle stolen last week in Clarksdale, Mississippi, with two dogs inside, was found 37 miles away in Tunica after it was set on fire.

Pictures Courtesy of Jennie Babb

Jennie Babb said Tunica Fire Fighters were called to put out the car fire early Saturday morning on Henderson Meadows Drive but said the small dogs and their carriers were nowhere in sight.

“They didn’t notify me until yesterday afternoon,” said Babb. “One of the firemen saw I was still posting my car as stole and not found.”

Babb said a Papillon named Prissy and a Pomeranian named Weasel were both in their carriers in the back seat of her RAV4 when it was stolen from outside the Regional One Mental Health Center on Cheryl Street Thursday afternoon.

Babb, a part-time groomer, said she was waiting outside her office for her daughter to pick up the dogs and stepped away from her running vehicle for a second to let a patient in the building when someone drove off in her car.

The owner of the dogs is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of her pups, no questions asked.

Lilly Safley said her 11-year-old Papillon needs seizure medication, and she just wants her babies back. Safley is being treated for lung disease.

The dogs were in blue and gray carriers. If you spot the dogs, call the Clarksdale/Coahoma County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the number on the poster.