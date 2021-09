MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say a vehicle fire has forced lanes of I-40 to shut down.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the fire happened at the I-40/I-240 Midtown junction. TDOT says the fire was reported a little after 8 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of traffic are closed as officials investigate the scene. TDOT says the left shoulder is also blocked.

This is a developing story.