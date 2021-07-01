Vanderbilt student killed in Florida condo collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of a 21-year-old Vanderbilt University student has been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed beachfront condominium building in South Florida.

Andreas Giannitsopoulos was among the six people found dead Wednesday, nearly one week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in Surfside, bringing the death toll to 18, the Miami-Dade County mayor said.

Giannitsopoulos, an economics major at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was visiting Miami and staying with a family friend, ABC News reports.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family of Giannitsopoulos has raised more than $16,000, as of Thursday morning.

The page states Giannitsopoulos was from Houston, Texas. He was visiting his father’s best friend, Manny Lafont, who was also identified by law enforcement as one of the people killed in the collapse.

“Andreas is an old soul who impacts every heart,” the organizer of the fundraising page wrote. “To know Andreas is to love Andreas.”

There are still approximately 145 people who are listed as “unaccounted for,” as crews continue to search through the rubble of the collapsed building.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered support for a grand jury to probe the building collapse amid multiple investigations into the tragedy.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit the oceanfront town of Surfside, located adjacent to Miami Beach, on Thursday.