Van stolen from Hickory Hill church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Leaders at a Hickory Hill church are asking for help to find a van stolen from the church parking lot Sunday night.

Police say it was taken from Greater Community Temple Church of God and Christ.

Bishop Brandon Porter reached out to the community on social media, showing people an identical van so everyone will know what it looks like. It has church markings and his picture on it.

Have you seen a van that looks just like this? One was recently stolen from Greater Community Temple COGIC and church leaders need it back. Story tonight at ten. ⁦@3onyourside⁩ pic.twitter.com/iIM7ZFjCDH — Andrew Ellison (@aellison_wreg3) September 8, 2021

“Help me if you see this van anywhere. Mississippi, Arkansas, Southaven, Memphis, West Memphis, North Memphis, wherever,” Bishop Porter said. “And we do it right in our own community because you know who it was right? We do it right in our own community. You know who it was. So, I need your help. You gonna take a van with my picture on it. You riding around. Ha! No way. You better hope the police catch you before I do.”

Charles Reese, who is with the church, says the van is sorely needed.

“We use it for meal distributions,” he said. “Vaccination distributions… We also use it for our mask distributions.”

Sadly, church leaders say they haven’t had any serious leads but they’re hopeful that will change since the van is hard to miss. They also believe the thieves smashed a window to get into the van.

“We gonna get you. We gonna get you!” Bishop Porter said. “We plead right now that you be exposed and apprehended to the glory of God.”

If you see the van please call police or the church at 901-542-5255.