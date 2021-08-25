Vaccine ‘conspiracy theories’ prompt threats, Mississippi health officer says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official says he’s receiving threats from people spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the delta variant of the virus and a low vaccination rate.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says Tuesday that one “conspiracy theory” is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs promotes vaccinations. Dobbs says he receives no money from promoting vaccination.

More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are deploying to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Greensboro family shares COVID experience

Inside the COVID-19 unit, FOX31's Vicente Arenas cares for his mom

FOX31's Vicente Arenas shares his mother's fight against COVID

Hospitals flooded with surge of COVID cases

2 Humphreys County dispatchers overwhelmed with 911 calls during flooding

Pro-mask protests

More News