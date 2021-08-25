Vaccine ‘conspiracy theories’ prompt threats, Mississippi health officer says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official says he’s receiving threats from people spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the delta variant of the virus and a low vaccination rate.
The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says Tuesday that one “conspiracy theory” is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs promotes vaccinations. Dobbs says he receives no money from promoting vaccination.
More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are deploying to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages.