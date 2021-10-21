KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a memo to employees, the University of Tennessee says all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8. In the memo, UT did add that it doesn’t pertain to those who are legally entitled to an accommodation due to medical conditions or religious beliefs.

This requirement stems from President Joe Biden’s Executive Order in Sept. requiring all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. In the memo, UT said testing is not included as an alternative to the vaccine.

A full excerpt from the memo is as follows, “It appears as though the University is subject to these new requirements and is required to ensure that all covered employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Dec. 8, 2021, unless the employee is legally entitled to an accommodation due to a medical condition or religious belief. The guidance does not include testing as an alternative to the vaccine requirement. Employees who have had a prior COVID-19 infection are also required by the Executive Order to be vaccinated.”

UT is offering options for vaccination opportunities in order to meet the deadline:

Oct. 27, 2021 for first dose of Moderna (2 doses needed, 4 weeks apart + 2 weeks to take full effect)

Nov. 3, 2021 for first dose of Pfizer (2 doses needed, 3 weeks apart + 2 weeks to take full effect)

Nov. 24, 2021 for Johnson & Johnson (1 dose needed + 2 weeks to take full effect)